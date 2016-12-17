Democrat Donors Threaten To Leave The Democratic Party Cause Of Hillary

The Democrats and the Democratic party stand to lose a lot of donors and interestingly enough, the reason is not because they lost the election, but because Hillary refuses to admit that its her fault that they lost.

Many of these people, like the American public, are not idiots. They know that Hillary Clinton lost because she is incapable, not because fake news or Russian hacks.

“The call for a deep and detailed accounting of how Clinton lost a race that she and her donors were absolutely certain she’d win didn’t begin immediately after the election — there was too much shock over her defeat by Donald Trump, and overwhelming grief. Her initial conference call with top backers, which came just days after the outcome, focused primarily on FBI Director Jim Comey’s late campaign-season intervention.

But in the weeks since, the wealthy Democrats who helped pump over $1 billion into Clinton’s losing effort have been urging their local finance staffers, state party officials, and campaign aides to provide a more thorough explanation of what went wrong. With no dispassionate, centralized analysis of how Clinton failed so spectacularly, they insist, how can they be expected to keep contributing to the party?

“A lot of the bundlers and donors still are in shock and disbelief by what happened. They’re looking for some introspection and analysis about what really happened, what worked and what didn’t,” said Ken Martin, chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and a top campaign bundler himself. “It may take some time to do that, but people are still just scratching their heads.” Or, in the words of a Midwestern fundraiser who’s kept in touch with fellow donors, “A lot of people are saying, ‘I’m not putting another fucking dime in until someone tells me what just happened.’”

This is it folks, the beginning of the end for Hillary Clinton. There is no coming back from this. The Democrats have to ditch her and save their party or they risk losing almost all the top donors that they have.

Even the Democrats are finally starting to see what kind of person Hillary is.

